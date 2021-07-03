WhatsApp’s new feature to let users transfer chat from iPhones to Android phones

11:19 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
WhatsApp’s new feature to let users transfer chat from iPhones to Android phones
WhatsApp is working on an update that will allow users to transfer their chats from iPhones to Android phones.

WABetaInfo, a portal that closely monitors new updates and features about WhatsApp, shared a video on Twitter explaining how the users can easily transfer their chats.

“WhatsApp is developing a feature to migrate your chats between different platforms”, it captioned the video.

“This video shows how chats are migrated from iOS. It's needed a cable: are new tools for PC coming or what?,” it added.

It announced that the feature will be available for beta testers in a future update. 

