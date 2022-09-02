WhatsApp bans nearly 2.4 million Indian accounts in single month this year
NEW YORK – WhatsApp, a widely popular Meta-owned messaging app, banned 2.387 million Indian accounts in July for violating the laws of the country and social media app’s policy.
The company revealed it in its compliance report for the month of July 2022 issued in line with the Indian IT laws.
“The following report is published in accordance with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (IpntermediaryGuidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021,” WhatsApp wrote in its report.
It said that the action was taken after receiving grievances from users in India via the grievance mechanisms of WhatsApp.
“Accounts actioned in India through our prevention and detection methods for violating the laws of India or WhatsApp’s Terms of Service,” the report read.
“Between 1 July, 2022 and 31 July, 2022, 2,387,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned,” it said, adding that 1.416 million of these accounts were “proactively banned”.
The messaging app had banned 2.21 million accounts in India in June 2022.
WhatsApp new feature enables users to hide ... 04:29 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
MENLO PARK – Meta-owned instant messaging application Whatsapp finally allowed users to hide their profile ...
