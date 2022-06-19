WhatsApp new feature enables users to hide profile picture, last seen from specific contacts
04:29 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
WhatsApp new feature enables users to hide profile picture, last seen from specific contacts
MENLO PARK – Meta-owned instant messaging application Whatsapp finally allowed users to hide their profile picture, last seen, and info from specific contacts.

The tech giant earlier made these features available in a beta version, and now rolled out to all its users on both Android and iOS devices.

Previously, the users had three options, Everyone, My contacts, and Nobody, for displaying profile photos, last seen, and About info. The previous options are updated by a new feature which is “My contacts except".

To update the new privacy settings, users need to go to WhatsApp's Settings > Account > Privacy menu.

The messaging app also announced other features, allowing users to mute others during a group call while also being able to text-specific people.

