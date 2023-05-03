Search

e-Auction opens registration for attractive numbers of vehicles

Web Desk 12:32 PM | 3 May, 2023
Lahore – e-Auction, comprising App and Web Portal, has opened the registration for obtaining attractive numbers for vehicles.

The system, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for Punjab Excise Department, allows interested citizens to apply for the desired Vehicle Numbers online from anywhere across Punjab. 

Presently, the registration for Attractive Numbers has been opened for the month of May 2023 and can be obtained for Cars, Motorcycles and Commercial vehicles. Interested citizens may apply for the registration of the Attractive Number till 31st May 2023.

The bidding for these Attractive Numbers will begin on June 02, 2023. The details of the bid winners will be updated on the e-Auction App. 

e-Auction has revolutionized the traditional bidding system by enabling bidders to bid remotely. The e-auction app also has a tax calculator and vehicle verification facility. The app can be downloaded from Play Store.

