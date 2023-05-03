Lionel Messi spotted vacationing in Saudi Arabia with family

Football living legend, Lionel Messi, is currently busy vacationing with his adorable family of four in Saudi Arabia.

Accompanied by his darling wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and his two princely looking sons, the FIFA World Cup winner arrived in the Kingdom on Monday, and shared an image of Saudi Arabia's "unexpected wonders" with 450 million Instagram followers.

"Who thought Saudi has so much green?” he captioned the photo of a lush canopy of date palm groves.

The kingdom's Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, took to Twitter to welcome the Argentinian footballer and his family to the kingdom of Saudi.

"I am happy to welcome #Messi and his family to Saudi to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences. We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality," Al-Khateeb tweeted.

Scintillating pictures of the footballer and his family's visit to the historic town of Diriyah in the Kingdom circulated on the internet.

In another carousel of pictures, Messi was seen posing with local Saudi people with a radiating smile on his face.

In another click, Antonela was captured lovingly looking at her husband while donning Arab head jewellery.

Another picture showed the family enjoying the company of a horse.

Messi previously visited the Kingdom in last May for Jeddah Season, an annual festival in the coastal city of Jeddah. He also toured parts of Jeddah’s old town, a heritage site. Messi became Saudi Arabia's tourism ambassador, and landed in Jeddah in May 2022.

Last month, the celebrated footballer was reportedly offered a whopping €400 million a year to play for Saudi club Al Hilal.