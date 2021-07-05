Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri reveal their wedding date
Everyone's favourite lovebirds Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are all set to tie the knot very soon.
The duo's relationship has been making headlines eversince they met on Parey Hut Love's sets back in 2019. Their whirlwind romance was officially sealed as the couple announced their engagement.
Recently, Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri were spotted together at the 5th Hum Style Awards 2021.
The couple looks super adorable together as the Kaif o suroor singer was dressed up in a red silk gown while the Qurbatain star looked dapper.
But what caught the attention of the netizens is a shocking revelation. In the viral clip of Aima and Shahbaz, the question about marriage was posed to them. Despite Aima's hesitation, the couple cheekily replied, “Insha’Allah by the end of 2021”.
Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are always in the spotlight and have often made appearances together.
One of the most talked-about celebrity couple, their Instagram handles are proof of their bond, as they never shy away from expressing their love for each other.
Earlier, Baig while appearing on Nida Yasir’s morning show revealed her relationship with Shigri.
Aima Baig shares a loved-up photo with her ... 10:45 AM | 28 May, 2021
Pakistani singer Aima Baig left her fans surprised with an adorable photo she shared on her social media account. Aima ...
