Pakistan Customs makes largest seizure of smuggled Indian goods in Lahore
Web Desk
06:20 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Pakistan Customs makes largest seizure of smuggled Indian goods in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – Customs officials in Punjab capital have seized a consignment of cosmetics worth Rs320 million smuggled from India, in the country’s largest seizure of contraband items from the neighbouring country.

The consignment was confiscated from a warehouse located in the Saggian area while a case has been registered against the owner of the godown.

Customs Intelligence Director Asad Rizvi said that the department received a tip-off about supply of the smuggled items from Faisalabad to Lahore. The team reached the warehouse after chasing the vehicle and recovered expired Indian cosmetics.

On the other hand, the customs official foiled a drug smuggling bid at the Islamabad International Airport where a Nigerian woman was intercepted on suspicion.

After investigation, it was found that the woman had gulped 82 drug-filled capsules. The foreign national was shifted to a hospital where the drug was recovered from his stomach.

India orchestrated Lahore terror attack to divert ... 01:43 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Narendra Modi led BJP government mishandled its domestic issues and diverted its masses by sponsoring ...

More From This Category
FO denies reports about Russian President ...
05:41 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
NAB initiates fresh inquiry against Zardari for ...
04:41 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Information Commission serves notice on PHEC for ...
04:20 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
PIA all set to bring back stranded nationals from ...
03:35 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
PMD reveals date for Eidul Azha in Pakistan
02:25 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
India orchestrated Lahore terror attack to divert ...
01:43 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri reveal their wedding date
05:21 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr