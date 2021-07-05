Pakistan Customs makes largest seizure of smuggled Indian goods in Lahore
LAHORE – Customs officials in Punjab capital have seized a consignment of cosmetics worth Rs320 million smuggled from India, in the country’s largest seizure of contraband items from the neighbouring country.
The consignment was confiscated from a warehouse located in the Saggian area while a case has been registered against the owner of the godown.
Customs Intelligence Director Asad Rizvi said that the department received a tip-off about supply of the smuggled items from Faisalabad to Lahore. The team reached the warehouse after chasing the vehicle and recovered expired Indian cosmetics.
On the other hand, the customs official foiled a drug smuggling bid at the Islamabad International Airport where a Nigerian woman was intercepted on suspicion.
After investigation, it was found that the woman had gulped 82 drug-filled capsules. The foreign national was shifted to a hospital where the drug was recovered from his stomach.
