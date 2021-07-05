Meesha Shafi shares her two cents on Ali Zafar hosting HSA 2021

The talent powerhouse Meesha Shafi on Monday jumped into the Hum Style Awards 2021 debate as she shared her two cents regarding the award show that has sparked a meme fest all across the country.

Turning to her social media handle, Shafi shared her opinion on the 5th Kashmir HUM Style Awards that was celebrated last night.

Apart from criticizing the choice of hosts, the 39-year-old requested Hum Style Awards authorities to exclude her from the nomination as she did not need 'validation from enablers'.

"1 sec… you celebrate/award/defend and support harassers, this is old news. So no surprises. But shouldn’t ‘style’ awards atleast try to find someone with style 2 host their show?? ", she tweeted.

1 sec… you celebrate/award/defend and support harassers, this is old news. So no surprises. But shouldn’t ‘style’ awards atleast try to find someone with style 2 host their show?? And @HUMStyleAwards please stop nominating me ???????? I don’t need validation from enablers. — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) July 4, 2021

Further, Shafi added, "And @HUMStyleAwards please stop nominating me I don’t need validation from enablers."

Amid the fashion disaster and roaring criticism, a social media platform shared a picture of fashionista Meesha Shafi and superstar Mahira Khan, mentioning that these two were missed at the awards;

Replying to this post, the Aaya Lariye singer wrote “Thanks, I didn’t miss being there at all. This whole scene gives me PTSD”.

Hum Style Awards 2021 has been the talk of the town with masses taking to social media to criticise the celebrities' poor fashion choices.

Moreover, the hashtag #HumStyleAwards has been trending on Twitter since last night.