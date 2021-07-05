Meera's social media accounts hacked 'by her ex-manager'

From rumours of a secret marriage to risqué films, the quintessential Lollywood diva Meera has mastered the art to stay in the limelight.

This time around, the 44-year-old Baaji star paves her way to headlines as rumours started making rounds on the internet that her social media account have been hacked and are no longer in her use.

Her Facebook, Instagram and Twitter handles are hacked and reportedly she filed a complaint in the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency.

Meera has named her former manager behind the hacking. The Cyber Crime Wing has started looking into the case whilst demanding the diva to back up her accusations with solid proof.

Furthermore, her verified Instagram account which has a following of 164k has ‘Meera fan page’ in the bio and there have been posts made by the account recently.

Earlier, Meera held a press conference in which she demanded justice for herself and her family. She revealed that a group of goons attacked her family and property in Lahore.