TikTok star Jannat Mirza's new video takes internet by storm

03:46 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
TikTok star Jannat Mirza's new video takes internet by storm


TikTok star Jannat Mirza who is the most followed celebrity on the social media app is undoubtedly drop-dead-gorgeous and her ultra-glam looks have clearly made her a fan favourite.

There is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her given her alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

This time around, the social media sensation was spotted channelling Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor iconic dialogue 'Me khudki favorite hun'. Looking super pretty, the 21-year-old looked beautiful as she twirled and had the time of her life.

Earlier, Jannat had a birthday bash with close friends and family. The charismatic social media star kept the celebration grand and lavish. Dressed in a beautiful black dress, the social media sensation looks beyond stunning on her special day.

On the work front, Mirza is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.

