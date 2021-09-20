TikTok star Jannat Mirza's new video goes viral
Pakistan has fallen head over heels with TikTok star Jannat Mirza and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her.
The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked and, lately, her birthday celebrations have been the talk of the town.
Winning hearts, this time around Jannat left everyone bedazzled as she shared an adorable video from her birthday celebration where she is spotted playing with her friends.
"Finding friends with the same mental disorder..priceless!", she captioned.
The endearing video is super cute as Jannat gets teased by her close friends as they all play childish games while laughing their hearts out.
Dressed in a beautiful black dress, the social media sensation looks beyond stunning on her special day.
Earlier, Jannat had a birthday bash with close friends and family. The charismatic social media star kept the celebration grand and lavish.
On the work front, Mirza is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.
