Indian fans have the most wholesome gift for Ahad Raza Mir’s birthday

Ahad Raza Mir, the reigning superstar of the younger generation, skyrocketed to fame with his unforgettable portrayal in "Yakeen Ka Safar" and continued to captivate audiences with his powerful performances in "Ye Dil Mera," "Aangan," and "Hum Tum." His star power transcends borders, and his talents have even graced Hollywood, where he starred in a Netflix series.
Adding to his accolades, he delivered a breathtaking rendition of Hamlet in Canada, earning him a well-deserved award. With millions of adoring fans around the globe, Ahad Raza Mir's birthday was a momentous occasion, both for him and his devoted fanbase.
Mir's magnetic charm knows no boundaries, and his fanbase extends to the heart of India, where his dramas have been cherished by avid viewers. To mark the special day of their beloved "Ahad Bhaiyya," Indian fans orchestrated a heartwarming celebration. They chose to honour the Hum Tum star's birthday in a unique way by making generous donations of food, all in his name, and planting a thriving grove as a symbol of their love and admiration for the star. But that's not all; fans went above and beyond, contributing to various charitable causes as a tribute to their beloved icon.
"★ happy happy birthday cutest @ahadrazamir ✨ you’ve no idea how much joy and happiness you’ve brought and you keep bringing into our lives. thank you for existing and making our everyday special. this is something little from your little family ✨" captioned the post.
The Yaqeen ka Safar actor took to his Instagram story and thanked his fans saying "Thank you for this gift. I don't have words that can amount to how much this means. God bless you."
Here's how fans reacted too:
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 30, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,450
