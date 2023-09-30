Indian fans have the most wholesome gift for Ahad Raza Mir’s birthday

Ahad Raza Mir, the reigning superstar of the younger generation, skyrocketed to fame with his unforgettable portrayal in "Yakeen Ka Safar" and continued to captivate audiences with his powerful performances in "Ye Dil Mera," "Aangan," and "Hum Tum." His star power transcends borders, and his talents have even graced Hollywood, where he starred in a Netflix series.

Adding to his accolades, he delivered a breathtaking rendition of Hamlet in Canada, earning him a well-deserved award. With millions of adoring fans around the globe, Ahad Raza Mir's birthday was a momentous occasion, both for him and his devoted fanbase.

Mir's magnetic charm knows no boundaries, and his fanbase extends to the heart of India, where his dramas have been cherished by avid viewers. To mark the special day of their beloved "Ahad Bhaiyya," Indian fans orchestrated a heartwarming celebration. They chose to honour the Hum Tum star's birthday in a unique way by making generous donations of food, all in his name, and planting a thriving grove as a symbol of their love and admiration for the star. But that's not all; fans went above and beyond, contributing to various charitable causes as a tribute to their beloved icon.

"★ happy happy birthday cutest @ahadrazamir ✨ you’ve no idea how much joy and happiness you’ve brought and you keep bringing into our lives. thank you for existing and making our everyday special. this is something little from your little family ✨" captioned the post.

The Yaqeen ka Safar actor took to his Instagram story and thanked his fans saying "Thank you for this gift. I don't have words that can amount to how much this means. God bless you."

Here's how fans reacted too: