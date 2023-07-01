WATCH : Ahad Raza Mir shines in BBC's 'World on Fire' trailer

The BBC has recently unveiled the thrilling trailer for the highly anticipated second season of World on Fire, featuring the talented Pakistani heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir. In this upcoming instalment, Ahad takes on the role of Rajib, a brave and determined leader of a specialized unit within the British Indian Army during World War II.
The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the series, capturing Rajib's heroic spirit as he warmly welcomes a newcomer to the British Indian Army. We then witness Rajib fearlessly navigating a barrage of bullets and bombs, showcasing his unwavering resolve. Despite being a supporting character, Ahad's inclusion in the trailer confirms the significance of his role in the storyline. He will be joining the original cast of the show, which includes Lesley Manville as Robina, Jonah Hauer-King as Harry, Julia Brown as Lois, and Zofia Wichlacz as Kasia.
Season 2 of World on Fire introduces a host of fresh faces to the ensemble. Mark Bonnar portrays the enigmatic Sir James Danemere, while Gregg Sulkin embodies a courageous yet reckless RAF pilot. Miriam Schiweck joins as a German teenage member of the Band of German Maidens. Together, these new additions expand the show's rich tapestry of characters.
The trailer for Season 2 showcases intense aerial battles between RAF bombers and their German counterparts, offering a glimpse into the high-stakes encounters that punctuate the series. Additionally, the show explores the experiences of British troops as they collaborate with the Indian Sappers and Australian Diggers in India, presenting a unique perspective on warfare.
As the premiere of Season 2 approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting another enthralling chapter that will transport them back to a pivotal era in history. By focusing on the personal experiences and struggles of its diverse cast, World on Fire poignantly demonstrates the human cost of war.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
