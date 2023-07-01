WATCH : Ahad Raza Mir shines in BBC's 'World on Fire' trailer

The BBC has recently unveiled the thrilling trailer for the highly anticipated second season of World on Fire, featuring the talented Pakistani heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir. In this upcoming instalment, Ahad takes on the role of Rajib, a brave and determined leader of a specialized unit within the British Indian Army during World War II.

The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the series, capturing Rajib's heroic spirit as he warmly welcomes a newcomer to the British Indian Army. We then witness Rajib fearlessly navigating a barrage of bullets and bombs, showcasing his unwavering resolve. Despite being a supporting character, Ahad's inclusion in the trailer confirms the significance of his role in the storyline. He will be joining the original cast of the show, which includes Lesley Manville as Robina, Jonah Hauer-King as Harry, Julia Brown as Lois, and Zofia Wichlacz as Kasia.

Season 2 of World on Fire introduces a host of fresh faces to the ensemble. Mark Bonnar portrays the enigmatic Sir James Danemere, while Gregg Sulkin embodies a courageous yet reckless RAF pilot. Miriam Schiweck joins as a German teenage member of the Band of German Maidens. Together, these new additions expand the show's rich tapestry of characters.

The trailer for Season 2 showcases intense aerial battles between RAF bombers and their German counterparts, offering a glimpse into the high-stakes encounters that punctuate the series. Additionally, the show explores the experiences of British troops as they collaborate with the Indian Sappers and Australian Diggers in India, presenting a unique perspective on warfare.

As the premiere of Season 2 approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting another enthralling chapter that will transport them back to a pivotal era in history. By focusing on the personal experiences and struggles of its diverse cast, World on Fire poignantly demonstrates the human cost of war.