ECP invites political parties to submit applications for election symbols

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has invited the political parties to submit applications by July 19 for allotment of election symbols for the upcoming general elections in the country.

In a press release issued by the ECP on Sunday, political parties have been directed to submit their applications duly signed by the party heads to the ECP Secretariat, Islamabad, by July 19.

The political parties have been directed to submit applications for allotment of election symbols in line with provisions of Section 216 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The applications should contain the following information:

a) The list of symbols applied for in order of preference;

b) Symbol or symbols if any allocated to the political party during the previous general elections;

c) Every such application shall be signed by the party head by whatever name designated;

d) Address of the head office of the political party;