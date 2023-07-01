Search

PakistanTop News

ECP invites political parties to submit applications for election symbols

Web Desk 03:48 PM | 1 Jul, 2023
ECP invites political parties to submit applications for election symbols
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has invited the political parties to submit applications by July 19 for allotment of election symbols for the upcoming general elections in the country.

In a press release issued by the ECP on Sunday, political parties have been directed to submit their applications duly signed by the party heads to the ECP Secretariat, Islamabad, by July 19.

The political parties have been directed to submit applications for allotment of election symbols in line with provisions of Section 216 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The applications should contain the following information:

a) The list of symbols applied for in order of preference;

b) Symbol or symbols if any allocated to the political party during the previous general elections;

c) Every such application shall be signed by the party head by whatever name designated;

d) Address of the head office of the political party;

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Indian PM invites Pakistani counterpart to attend SCO meeting

02:31 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Balochistan High Court suspends PCB chairman election 

12:20 AM | 27 Jun, 2023

How to register your vote for general election 2023? Here's all you need to know

05:00 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

ECP shares details of preparations being made for general elections

12:55 AM | 20 Jun, 2023

Senate passes bill empowering ECP to decide election date

09:42 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Hareem Shah shares photos 'of Murtaza Wahab' enjoying in US nightclub a day after Karachi Mayor election

02:16 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hajj 2023 concludes with farewell Tawaaf of Holy Kaaba

04:34 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 1, 2023

08:16 AM | 1 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 29, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: