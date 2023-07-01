Hajj 2023 concludes with farewell Tawaaf of Holy Kaaba

Thousands of pilgrims stoned the devil at Jamarat Bridge in Mina on the third day of Tashreeq before returning to Makkah’s Grand Mosque to complete their Hajj rituals by performing the final Tawaaf of the Holy Kaaba.

The farewell Tawaf is a mandatory ritual of Hajj performed by the pilgrims before they leave Makkah.

After concluding the farewell Tawaf, a considerable number of pilgrims will travel to Madinah to offer prayers at the Holy Prophet’s Mosque and visit Islamic landmarks there.

About 1.8 million pilgrims converged on the tent city of Mina on Monday. This was the largest Hajj since the coronavirus pandemic that began in 2020 and strictly reduced access to one of Islam’s five pillars.

The pilgrimage took place seamlessly without any major incident, except for heat-related conditions as temperatures passed 40°C this week.