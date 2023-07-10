PM’s son Suleman Shehbaz, others acquitted in money laundering case

LAHORE – In a major relief for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, a special central court has acquitted Suleman Shehbaz and others accused in a money laundering case.

Judge Bakht Behzad announced the verdict on the acquittal petitions filed by Suleman Shehbaz, who earlier travelled to Pakistan after spending years in exile.

In the verdict, the judge maintained that the prosecution failed to prove any case against Suleman Shehbaz and others, and therefore accused was being set free in the case.

Suleman Shehbaz arrived in the courtroom today while Federal Investigators also appeared in court, but the latter did not oppose the verdict.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency filed its supplementary report to the extent of premier’s son maintaining that no evidence of money laundering was found against the accused.

FIA also gave a clean chit to Suleman Shahbaz and other accused in the money laundering case.

Last year in December, the noted businessman returned to his homeland after four years of self-exile in London as he was accused in a money laundering case registered by the previous government.

On his arrival, the IHC bench granted him 14 days of protective bail and directed him to appear before the special court.

Suleman earlier maintained that he left for UK in 2018 after the case was lodged in 2020, two years after he left his homeland.