Elon Musk's parents show distaste for his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg at Colosseum

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the cage fight between him and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will take place at Rome’s Colosseum monument in Italy, his parents have expressed their distaste for the upcoming event.
Musk himself disclosed the venue of the cage fight on Twitter. In another tweet, he shared a 1-minute-30-second YouTube video titled, 'Life of Brian Colosseum fight' and wrote, "Need to work on my endurance."
In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Musk’s father Errol Musk said the upcoming fight was not a particularly good look for his son. He said, “The thing is, if this crazy fight goes ahead, if Elon beats this guy, Elon will be called a bully, being so much heavier and taller...While if he loses, the humiliation would be total...Elon loses if he wins and loses if he loses.”
When it comes to the height and weight differentials, Elon does have something of an advantage. Musk stands 6 feet 1 inches tall, while Zuckerberg is only 5'7. He’s also substantially heavier, which you can tell just by looking at the two of them.
Also, Musk’s mom Maye seems to be concerned that her 52-year-old son is busy planning a fistfight with Zuckerberg. In a series of tweets, Maye tried to steer her son away from violence.
“Fight with words only. In armchairs. Four feet apart. The funniest person wins,” lady Musk tweeted last week. In a different tweet, she claimed that the fight had been “cancelled” at her behest. In still others, she playfully scolded rightwing podcaster Lex Fridman for encouraging the match.
In a related development, Musk’s sparring partners shared photos of their "impromptu training session" on Twitter ahead of his cage match with Zuckerberg.
"I did an impromptu training session with Elon Musk for a few hours yesterday," tweeted Lex Fridman, a scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Fridman shared two photos from the session. One appears to show the two of them grappling with Musk in side control attempting to isolate Fridman’s right arm. The other appears to show Musk completing a hip toss on the smaller Fridman.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
