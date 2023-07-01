Elon Musk's parents show distaste for his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg at Colosseum

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the cage fight between him and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will take place at Rome’s Colosseum monument in Italy, his parents have expressed their distaste for the upcoming event.

Musk himself disclosed the venue of the cage fight on Twitter. In another tweet, he shared a 1-minute-30-second YouTube video titled, 'Life of Brian Colosseum fight' and wrote, "Need to work on my endurance."

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Musk’s father Errol Musk said the upcoming fight was not a particularly good look for his son. He said, “The thing is, if this crazy fight goes ahead, if Elon beats this guy, Elon will be called a bully, being so much heavier and taller...While if he loses, the humiliation would be total...Elon loses if he wins and loses if he loses.”

When it comes to the height and weight differentials, Elon does have something of an advantage. Musk stands 6 feet 1 inches tall, while Zuckerberg is only 5'7. He’s also substantially heavier, which you can tell just by looking at the two of them.

Also, Musk’s mom Maye seems to be concerned that her 52-year-old son is busy planning a fistfight with Zuckerberg. In a series of tweets, Maye tried to steer her son away from violence.

“Fight with words only. In armchairs. Four feet apart. The funniest person wins,” lady Musk tweeted last week. In a different tweet, she claimed that the fight had been “cancelled” at her behest. In still others, she playfully scolded rightwing podcaster Lex Fridman for encouraging the match.

In a related development, Musk’s sparring partners shared photos of their "impromptu training session" on Twitter ahead of his cage match with Zuckerberg.

"I did an impromptu training session with Elon Musk for a few hours yesterday," tweeted Lex Fridman, a scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Fridman shared two photos from the session. One appears to show the two of them grappling with Musk in side control attempting to isolate Fridman’s right arm. The other appears to show Musk completing a hip toss on the smaller Fridman.

