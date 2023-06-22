Mark Zuckerberg accepts Elon Musk's challenge to a cage match

American business magnate and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has accepted a challenge thrown by Twitter owner Elon Musk for a real-life fight.
It all started when Musk, who also owns Tesla and SpaceX, proposed a “cage match” after rumours emerged that Meta CEO was working on a Twitter rival.
Replying to a post about Meta’s upcoming Twitter rival, Musk wrote in a tweet: “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”
Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with overlaying the text, reading as: “Send me location”.
In latest development, the Twitter CEO replied: “Vegas Octagon”, referring to the UFC Apex centre in Nevada.
The fighting challenge comes weeks after Zuckerberg shared a post about his martial arts training. The former third richest person competed over the weekend in Redwood City, California, representing the Guerrilla jiu-jitsu team, and added another feather to his cap by taking silver and gold medals home.
In a social media post, the Meta chief said he competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team.
By contrast, the Tesla CEO says he does not exercise, writing in a Twitter post on Wednesday: “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids and throwing them in the air.”
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
