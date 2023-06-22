Search

Web Desk 05:53 PM | 22 Jun, 2023
Source: social media

American business magnate and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has accepted a challenge thrown by Twitter owner Elon Musk for a real-life fight.

It all started when Musk, who also owns Tesla and SpaceX, proposed a “cage match” after rumours emerged that Meta CEO was working on a Twitter rival.

Replying to a post about Meta’s upcoming Twitter rival, Musk wrote in a tweet: “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with overlaying the text, reading as: “Send me location”.

In latest development, the Twitter CEO replied: “Vegas Octagon”, referring to the UFC Apex centre in Nevada.

The fighting challenge comes weeks after Zuckerberg shared a post about his martial arts training. The former third richest person competed over the weekend in Redwood City, California, representing the Guerrilla jiu-jitsu team, and added another feather to his cap by taking silver and gold medals home.

In a social media post, the Meta chief said he competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team.

“Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team,” the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram.

By contrast, the Tesla CEO says he does not exercise, writing in a Twitter post on Wednesday: “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids and throwing them in the air.”

Mark Zuckerberg accepts Elon Musk's challenge to a cage match

