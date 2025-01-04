What is HMPV? Know about symptoms of new virus spreading in China

China is currently reeling under the new respiratory virus, human metapneumovirus (HMPV), sparking threat of Covid-19 like epidemic.

Reports claimed that a larger number of people contracted the virus as hospitals are overcrowded with the HMPV patients.

There are even claims that China has imposed a state of emergency, however, there’s no official confirmation in this regard.

What is HMPV

The virus developments flu-like symptoms in patients as it primarily affects the upper respiratory system but it can also caused lower respiratory infections.

Symptoms of the Human Metapneumovirus

HMPV symptoms are similar to those of flu or common cold. It can spread from the patients to others through coughing, sneezing or personal contact. Some common symptoms include:

Cough

Fever

Nasal congestion

Sore throat

Shortness of breath

Reports said the estimated incubation period is three to six days but it depends on the level of severity of infection.

It poses higher risk to young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

Tips to Stay Away from HMPV

An individual can reduce the risk of catching by following these steps”

Wash hands with soap and water for atleast 20 seconds

Cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing

Wear a mask and avoid contact with infected people

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Go into isolation of if you catch the infection.