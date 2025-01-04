Winter Holidays in Islamabad to be extended amid biting cold weather?

ISLAMABAD – Winter holidays in Pakistan’s federal capital Islamabad are set to end, and students are gearing up for physical classes after end of short break.

Social media platforms have been buzzing with unverified posts suggesting that winter holidays in schools across metropolis could be extended due to the ongoing cold wave, sparking concern among parents and students. Many users shared posts on Whatsapp groups claiming that educational institutions might remain closed longer amid harsh weather conditions.

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) however confirmed that private schools in Islamabad will reopen as per the original schedule on Monday, January 6th, 2025, and reassured the public that there would be no extension to the winter holidays despite the chilly weather.

In addition, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) schools in Islamabad will resume classes on January 9th, 2025, as planned. As rumors about extended breaks have caused frenzy, authorities have urged parents to trust official updates and avoid misinformation.

The situation in other regions is different, with winter holidays being extended in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), where schools will now reopen on February 6. Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa schools will resume on January 7, and schools in Punjab will reopen on January 13, after a prolonged holiday break.