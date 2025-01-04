Who is Neelam Muneer’s husband? Know his name, profession, and other details

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Neelam Muneer has tied the knot as she shared intimate wedding moments with fans on social media.

The photoshoot shows “Khumar” starlet with her husband for the first time. The photos were taken in UAE as iconic Burj Khalifa can be seen in the background.

The 32-year-old is excited about starting a new chapter in her life and requested fans to keep her and her husband in their prayers.

However, fans have been are curious to know about the groom as she did not reveal her husband’s name or any further details.

Who is Neelam Mueer’s Husband?

Daily Pakistan has obtained exclusive details about the husband of the Pakistani celebrity. His name is Mohammad Rashid and he works in the CID department of the Dubai Police. They had a love marriage, and their wedding ceremony was held last month.

If a Dubai Police officer has 2 to 3 years of experience, their salary would be 13,000 dirhams, which is equivalent to approximately Rs1 millioin. If their experience is between 5 to 8 years, the salary increases from 13,000 dirhams to 18,000 dirhams.

However, if their experience is between 8 to 10 years, their salary reaches 22,000 dirhams.

Generally, Dubai does not grant citizenship to women marrying within the country. Instead, they are given a Golden Visa, which could lead to citizenship in the future if they settle permanently in Dubai. However, if the couple has children, they will automatically receive Dubai citizenship.