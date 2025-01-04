Deputy Commissioner injured in fresh attack on convoy in Lower Kurram

PESHAWAR – Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud suffered injuries as convoy traveling from Peshawar to Parachinar came under ambush in Baggan area of Lower Kurram today.

The attack caused multiple injuries and those who suffered injuries were immediately transferred to Alizai Hospital for treatment. Among the wounded are personnel from the Army and Frontier Corps (FC). The condition of the injured individuals is still being assessed.

Authorities have yet to identify the attackers, and an investigation into the incident is underway. The attack comes just days after a peace agreement aimed at ending the region’s prolonged violence.

As part of the peace process, peace committees have been established in Kurram under a jirga agreement. These committees, which include local leaders, tribal figures, and political representatives from different sects, aim to restore stability to the region.

Under the terms of the agreement signed on January 1, local residents have pledged to surrender their weapons to the state within 15 days and dismantle their bunkers within one month. Meanwhile, a convoy carrying food supplies and relief goods is set to depart from Tal to Parachinar. Police have been assigned to secure the convoy, with additional agencies on standby to assist in emergencies.

Prominent figures from both Lower and Upper Kurram, including former MNA Pir Haider Ali Shah and former Senator Sajad Hussain Turi, are part of the peace committees, signaling a new era of cooperation and unity among the region’s historically conflicting tribes.

More Updates to Follow…