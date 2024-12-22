Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Helicopter service launched in Kurram to facilitate movement amid tension

Helicopter Service Launched In Kurram To Facilitate Movement Amid Tension

PESHAWAR – Due to the tense situation in the Kurram tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to facilitate the movement of civilians, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the launch of a helicopter service.

According to reports, the provincial government had already been using helicopters to deliver medicines to the area to address the shortage.

On Sunday, a total of 147 people were airlifted via the provincial government’s helicopter service, including members of the jirga, patients, students, government staff, and other civilians.

The first flight on Sunday transferred 15 people from Peshawar to Parachinar, including jirga members and government personnel. The helicopter then made three flights from Parachinar to Tall, transferring 87 people, and also brought 15 people from Tall to Parachinar. The final flight of the day transferred 30 people from Parachinar to Peshawar.

Similarly, on Saturday, 53 people were airlifted from Parachinar to Peshawar. Over the past two days, a total of 200 individuals have been airlifted using the provincial government’s helicopters.

To address the shortage of medicines in the area, the provincial government has already sent seven helicopter flights carrying medicines to Kurram, with over Rs 60 million worth of medicines delivered.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed that the provincial government fully understands the difficulties faced by the people of Kurram due to the closure of land routes and is utilizing all available resources to alleviate these challenges. He further added that the provincial government is making serious efforts to find a sustainable solution to the issues in Kurram and address the problems of the local population on a permanent basis.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 22 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.85 279.55
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.05 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.3
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.15 743.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.42 35.77
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.93 158.93
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.03 25.33
Swiss Franc CHF 310.12 312.92
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search