Helicopter service launched in Kurram to facilitate movement amid tension

PESHAWAR – Due to the tense situation in the Kurram tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to facilitate the movement of civilians, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the launch of a helicopter service.

According to reports, the provincial government had already been using helicopters to deliver medicines to the area to address the shortage.

On Sunday, a total of 147 people were airlifted via the provincial government’s helicopter service, including members of the jirga, patients, students, government staff, and other civilians.

The first flight on Sunday transferred 15 people from Peshawar to Parachinar, including jirga members and government personnel. The helicopter then made three flights from Parachinar to Tall, transferring 87 people, and also brought 15 people from Tall to Parachinar. The final flight of the day transferred 30 people from Parachinar to Peshawar.

Similarly, on Saturday, 53 people were airlifted from Parachinar to Peshawar. Over the past two days, a total of 200 individuals have been airlifted using the provincial government’s helicopters.

To address the shortage of medicines in the area, the provincial government has already sent seven helicopter flights carrying medicines to Kurram, with over Rs 60 million worth of medicines delivered.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed that the provincial government fully understands the difficulties faced by the people of Kurram due to the closure of land routes and is utilizing all available resources to alleviate these challenges. He further added that the provincial government is making serious efforts to find a sustainable solution to the issues in Kurram and address the problems of the local population on a permanent basis.