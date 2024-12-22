Naseem Vicky calls appearance on ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ his biggest mistake

Renowned Pakistani theater actor and comedian Naseem Vicky recently shared that appearing on the Indian show “Comedy Nights with Kapil” was the biggest mistake of his life.

He made these remarks in a podcast with fellow comedian Ahmed Ali Butt, where he openly discussed his experiences in the Indian industry and the behavior of Pakistani artists.

Naseem Vicky revealed that after working across the border, instead of receiving love and appreciation, he faced heavy criticism. He disclosed that some Pakistani artists criticized him without acknowledging his decision.

He said, “I deeply regret working on Comedy Nights with Kapil. The show did not bring me any significant benefit, either in Pakistan or internationally. Instead, I had to hear people questioning what I actually achieved by going there.”

Naseem Vicky also discussed the flaws in Pakistan’s comedy industry. He pointed out that in the theater and comedy scene, work is often done without a script, which limits the emergence of new talent.

He added, “In the past 10 years, no new star has risen in comedy because rehearsals and preparation are not given importance.”