Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Naseem Vicky calls appearance on ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ his biggest mistake

Naseem Vicky Calls Appearance On Comedy Nights With Kapil His Biggest Mistake

Renowned Pakistani theater actor and comedian Naseem Vicky recently shared that appearing on the Indian show “Comedy Nights with Kapil” was the biggest mistake of his life.

He made these remarks in a podcast with fellow comedian Ahmed Ali Butt, where he openly discussed his experiences in the Indian industry and the behavior of Pakistani artists.

Naseem Vicky revealed that after working across the border, instead of receiving love and appreciation, he faced heavy criticism. He disclosed that some Pakistani artists criticized him without acknowledging his decision.

He said, “I deeply regret working on Comedy Nights with Kapil. The show did not bring me any significant benefit, either in Pakistan or internationally. Instead, I had to hear people questioning what I actually achieved by going there.”

Naseem Vicky also discussed the flaws in Pakistan’s comedy industry. He pointed out that in the theater and comedy scene, work is often done without a script, which limits the emergence of new talent.

He added, “In the past 10 years, no new star has risen in comedy because rehearsals and preparation are not given importance.”

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 22 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.85 279.55
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.05 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.3
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.15 743.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.42 35.77
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.93 158.93
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.03 25.33
Swiss Franc CHF 310.12 312.92
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search