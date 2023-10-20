  

Celebrities jet off to Manchester for International Pakistani Prestige Awards 2023

Noor Fatima
08:44 PM | 20 Oct, 2023
Celebrities jet off to Manchester for International Pakistani Prestige Awards 2023

With the coveted International Pakistani Prestige Awards (IPPA) show just around the corner, stars of the Pakistani entertainment fraternity are jetting off to Manchester, England, to grace the luxurious event. 

Many acclaimed Pakistani stars were spotted at the airport as they jetted off for the award show including Sheheryar Munawar, Mehwish Hayat, Hiba Bukhari, Atiqa Odho, Humaima Malick, Amar Khan, and Komal Meer among others. The stars donned laidback airport looks making sure that they travel in style.

The 5th IPPA ceremony is scheduled to honor and celebrate the entertainment industry on October 21st, 2023. The award show will feature Lollywood iconic figures from film, music, and television fraternities, to celebrate their remarkable achievements. 

“There is no point in attending award functions,” says Sonya Hussyn

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

