Shiraz Uppal tells Aima Baig to give him 'due credit' for Funkari

Solidifying her position as one of the most successful mainstream singer-songwriters in Pakistani music industry, Aima Baig is reaching for the stars. With an illustrious career and powerful vocals, there isn't much that Baig can't bag! But there seems to be a little problem with her latest song —Funkari.

While the Rent Free singer is making waves on the internet, Pakistani singer Shiraz Uppal came through with facts, and advised her to "get" her "facts right."

Baig spoke to a local media outlet stating that "she and late Shakeel Sohail had written the song Funkari." Uppal suggested that the statement had been "misquoted."

Uppal took to Instagram and shared a story stating, "She forgot to give the due credit that's already mentioned by Universal Music India on her youtube credits."

He added, "Get your facts right lady. Shakeel Sohail passed away 6 months prior to this song and the last he co-wrote with me was another single for you named "Faraq Faraq."

The renowned lyricist, Sohail, passed away in June, 2020, due to a heart attack. "Funkari was written, composed and produced by me," Uppal claimed, adding that she just came "to sing it that only took 3 hours."

On the work front, the singer's recent singles include Pretty Face, Loota Re, Khawabon Mein, Ik Hook, Satrangi, and Washmallay among others.