Inside Sonya Hussyn's ex-husband's wedding

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani fitness trainer, Wasif Muhammad, and model-turned-actress, Mantasha Kiani on tying the knot.
While Wasif and Kiani are successful in their respective lives, it is the former's ex-wife that brings more attention to the couple. Wasif was previously married to megastar Sonya Hussyn but the couple parted ways later.
Wasif recently shared pictures from his wedding function. The luxurious event of Wasif-Mantasha was attended by Jeeto Pakistan host and Na Maloom Afraad famed actor Fahad Mustafa.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 16, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|367.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Karachi
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Quetta
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Attock
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Multan
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
