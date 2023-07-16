Inside Sonya Hussyn's ex-husband's wedding

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani fitness trainer, Wasif Muhammad, and model-turned-actress, Mantasha Kiani on tying the knot.

While Wasif and Kiani are successful in their respective lives, it is the former's ex-wife that brings more attention to the couple. Wasif was previously married to megastar Sonya Hussyn but the couple parted ways later.

Wasif recently shared pictures from his wedding function. The luxurious event of Wasif-Mantasha was attended by Jeeto Pakistan host and Na Maloom Afraad famed actor Fahad Mustafa.