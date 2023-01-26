Sonya Hussyn's ex-husband announces wedding to Mantasha Kiani

Lollywood's gorgeous diva Sonya Hussyn has been in the news for quite a while — thanks to her latest offering Tich Button's success — but this time, the actress's name is becoming the center of attention in relation to her ex-husband.

The Haasil star, who usually keeps her private life out of the public eye, was married to fitness trainer Wasif Muhammad in 2014. Due to irrecoverable differences the couple parted ways, though the news remained under the wraps.

Now that the ex-couple are merry and successful in their own lives, Wasif announced his marriage to model and aspiring actress Mantasha Kiani. On the flip side, Hussyn hopes to be wed by January 2023. The 31-year-old star also said, “God forbid that my future husband should be from the showbiz industry.”

Kiani — known for her supporting role in drama serial Bakhtawar — met Wasif through their fitness training and later tied the knot. The couple shared pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony on their respective Instagram handles.

While Wasif is a successful fitness trainer, fashion model, and entrepreneur, Hussyn has cemented herself as an A-list actor who will next be seen in Daadal.