Mariyam Nafees ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony

Diyar e Dil actress Mariyam Nafees has finally tied the knot in a dreamy Nikkah ceremony and needless to say, the intimate ceremony was breathtaking.

The Ishq Jalebi starlet looked exquisite in a heavily embellished white lehenga with beautiful jewels. On the other hand, the groom was dressed in a white shalwar kurta.

Beaming with happiness, she kept her makeup minimalistic and dewy with a pretty red pout. The newlyweds certainly make a beautiful couple and their stunning portraits and videos went viral on social media.

Back in 2021, Nafees had shared adorable pictures of an event of Dua-e-Khari which was held to pray for her and groom Amaan Ahmed's beautiful future.