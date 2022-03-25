Celebrities react to Sajal Aly-Ahad Raza Mir's alleged separation

Pakistani celebrity couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's alleged separation has triggered a wave of panic, curiosity and devastation with heartbroken fans praying for a miracle of reconciliation.

Eversince, the Sinf-e-Aahan actor removed her husband’s name from her Instagram account, fans have concluded that they have officially divorced and are hurling questions towards the duo.

The fiasco has been creating a ruckus online and even the celebrities have stepped forward and shared their two cents on the matter. The Chhalawa actor Azfar Rehman took to his social media handle and requested fans to show compassion to the couple.

“Divorce is a very difficult decision to take especially when the world knows about you and your spouse. We must show compassion and grant privacy to such couples. Kindly be understanding and don’t bombard their inboxes with hurtful questions. Act responsible,” he wrote,

Fatima Effendi Kanwar also jumped onto the bandwagon and said divorce is not something someone would willingly go through. "When will everyone understand that no one in the world would get married and divorced just for the heck of normalising it? It’s the most painful process,”

TV show presenter, Maaya Khan, asked fans to stop sharing pictures of the couple and wrote, “They lost a home, they lost love, they lost hope in their RELATIONSHIP, But people are losing characters in the process.”

Back in 2020, Sajal and Ahad tied the knot two years ago in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dubai with their close friends and family.