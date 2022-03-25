Fans chant Sajal Aly's name as Ahad Raza Mir steps on stage in Dubai
04:50 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
Fans chant Sajal Aly's name as Ahad Raza Mir steps on stage in Dubai
Amidst the news of Pakistan's favorite celebrity couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's separation, the internet and the duo's massive fan following are utterly heartbroken and praying for a miracle.

The Yakeen ka Safar heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir was recently spotted at Dubai Expo 2020 where he faced massive interruption during his speech as the crowd went haywire and started to chant 'Sajal Aly's name.

In the aforementioned video, as soon as Mir took the mic to address the crowd, fans left him embarrassed and awkward as they started chanting ‘Sajal, Sajal’ which left him speechless.

Earlier, the Sinf-e-Aahan actor left the internet into a frenzy by removing Ahad’s name from her Instagram handle. Reverting back to her maiden name, Sajal Ahad Mir has now gone back to being Sajal Aly.

Back in 2020, Sajal and Ahad tied the knot two years ago in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dubai with their close friends and family.

Why Sajal Aly dropped husband Ahad Mir's name ... 04:16 PM | 22 Mar, 2022

Speculations have been rife that Pakistan's favourite celebrity couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza have separated. The ...

