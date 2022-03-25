Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf set the stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves

Lollywood diva Amar Khan and talent powerhouse Imran Ashraf are gearing up for their upcoming movie ‘Dum Mastam’ and needless to say, the electrifying duo is leaving no stones unturned to promote their film.

Directed by maestro Ehteshamuddin, the upcoming film is penned by Amar Khan. Set against the backdrop of old Lahore, the trailer gives a dive into the life of Aliya and Bao.

This time around, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor and the Baddua actress enthralled the audience with killer dance moves as they danced the night away at Port Grand.

Khan and Ashraf have been rained with compliments and are currently winning hearts due to their dazzling dance moves and sizzling chemistry.

Produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain for Cereal Entertainment, and distributed by HUM Films, Dum Mastam will release on Eid ul Fitr 2022.