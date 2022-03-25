Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf set the stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves
Web Desk
05:15 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf set the stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves
Source: Instagram
Share

Lollywood diva Amar Khan and talent powerhouse Imran Ashraf are gearing up for their upcoming movie ‘Dum Mastam’ and needless to say, the electrifying duo is leaving no stones unturned to promote their film.

Directed by maestro Ehteshamuddin, the upcoming film is penned by Amar Khan. Set against the backdrop of old Lahore, the trailer gives a dive into the life of Aliya and Bao.

This time around, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor and the Baddua actress enthralled the audience with killer dance moves as they danced the night away at Port Grand.

Khan and Ashraf have been rained with compliments and are currently winning hearts due to their dazzling dance moves and sizzling chemistry.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

Produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain for Cereal Entertainment, and distributed by HUM Films, Dum Mastam will release on Eid ul Fitr 2022.

Watch - Trailer of 'Dum Mastam’ is out now  01:36 PM | 25 Feb, 2022

The upcoming Eid film Dum Mastam's much-awaited trailer has been finally released and needless to say, the expectations ...

More From This Category
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum shows off her ...
06:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
Mariyam Nafees ties the knot in a beautiful ...
05:40 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
Fans chant Sajal Aly's name as Ahad Raza Mir ...
04:50 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
Ushna Shah calls out airport security staff for ...
12:21 AM | 25 Mar, 2022
Fan 'dies from shock' after hearing about ...
10:17 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
Sara Loren tells why she wasn't being offered ...
06:52 PM | 24 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum shows off her glamorous look in new viral video
06:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr