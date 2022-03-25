TikTok star Alishbah Anjum shows off her glamorous look in new viral video

TikTok star Alishbah Anjum is ruling hearts due to her gorgeous looks and charismatic persona and this time around, her glamourous festive looks have become the talk of the town.

Recently, the social media star was spotted dancing at her cousin's wedding and needless to say, she looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Dressed to the nines, Alishbah was cladded in a beautiful red outfit and looked stunning whilst posing for the camera. She took to her Instagram handle and dazzled her fans with her all glammed up look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALISHBAH ANJUM (@alishbahannjum)

Anjum is no stranger to compliments and this time she is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb twirling video and exquisite beauty

On the work front, Alishbah Anjum made her debut in the music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.