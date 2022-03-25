TikTok star Alishbah Anjum shows off her glamorous look in new viral video
Share
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum is ruling hearts due to her gorgeous looks and charismatic persona and this time around, her glamourous festive looks have become the talk of the town.
Recently, the social media star was spotted dancing at her cousin's wedding and needless to say, she looked breathtakingly beautiful.
Dressed to the nines, Alishbah was cladded in a beautiful red outfit and looked stunning whilst posing for the camera. She took to her Instagram handle and dazzled her fans with her all glammed up look.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Anjum is no stranger to compliments and this time she is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb twirling video and exquisite beauty
On the work front, Alishbah Anjum made her debut in the music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new dance video at ... 03:33 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
TikToker Jannat Mirza has got the population fixated on her adventures and now the social media queen is ruling hearts ...
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Alishbah Anjum shows off her glamorous look in new viral ...06:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
-
-
-
- PM Imran Khan vows no NRO to opposition04:15 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022