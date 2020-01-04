Syra Shehroz makes first public appearance after divorce rumours

LAHORE - Pakistani TV star Syra Shehroz was spotted for the first time after divorce rumours were circulating in between her and husband, Shehroz Sabzwari.

Shehroz was a part of possibly a girls’ night out and got herself captured in an adorable selfie along with her sisters; renowned hairstylist Palwasha Yousuf, actress Alishba Yousuf, and Myra Faisal. The click of ladies’ gang was posted by Palwasha Yousuf on her Instagram account.

According to the buzz, Syra and Shehroz Sabzwari have been divorced, which was refuted by the latter one in an Instagram video post.

The actor confirmed that the couple has been separated for six months, however, not divorced. The actor also turned down the cheating allegations and possible connections with supermodel Sadaf Kanwal.

At the latest, Syra hasn’t issued any statement regarding the issue. We hope whatever happens is the best for both!

