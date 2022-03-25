Maya Ali receives compliments from COAS Bajwa over outstanding performance

Lollywood diva Maya Ali has many jewels to her crown, but recently she was over the moon and expressed her utmost happiness after meeting Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa.

Pakistanis celebrities like Sajal Aly, Sheheryar Munawar, Wahaj Ali, Kubra Khan, Dananeer Mobeen and many more were spotted during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad.

Among them, the Pehli si Muhabbat star was also present and a video is storming the internet where her patriotism was rewarded by COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa who congratulated the actress on her outstanding performance.

Recently, Maya starred in the stellar drama serial Jo Bichar Gaye which was based on the true events that occurred during the separation of East Pakistan in 1971. The tragic conclusion of her character Sonia left the audience heartbroken.

