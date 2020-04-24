Groom takes bride on motorbike in Karachi amid coronavirus lockdown
Web Desk
01:39 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
Groom takes bride on motorbike in Karachi amid coronavirus lockdown
KARACHI - Earlier this week, an interesting wedding took place in Karachi earlier this week, where a groom came on a motorbike to take his newlywed wife during the coronavirus lockdown. 

As per details, the groom reached his in-law’s house along with two witnesses for Nikkah on motorbikes due to lockdown and social distancing orders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The newly married couple can be seen on the bike after Nikkah, ready to leave for their home. Last month, at least nine members of a family were infected with novel coronavirus after they attended a marriage ceremony in Karachi.

The family had attended a marriage ceremony where a woman infected with COVID-19 was in attendance. She had been diagnosed with the deadly virus after arriving from Saudi Arabia.

