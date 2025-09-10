Fake calls scam targets Pakistani lawmakers, main culprit still at large

ISLAMABAD – Fraudsters have swindled senators through fake calls and WhatsApp scams, prompting lawmakers to demand immediate recovery and investigation.

The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, chaired by Senator Ali Zafar, met at PTV Headquarters Islamabad to discuss issues including violence against journalists. Officials from the Ministry of Information and the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) gave detailed briefings.

It was revealed that nine MNAs were defrauded under the name of ruling party Senator Irfan Siddiqui. The senator told the committee that money was solicited using his name, nine MNAs fell victim, and despite filing four complaints, no action had been taken yet.

The committee sought a report from NCCIA on the financial fraud case involving Senator Irfan Siddiqui. Officials said PKR 1.3 million had been recovered and four suspects arrested, with efforts ongoing to nab the main culprit. They added that in WhatsApp hacking cases, PKR 10 million had been recovered in the past five months.

PPP Senator Waqar Mehdi raised the issue of a state TV anchor using derogatory language against the Sindhi community on social media. The committee recommended registering an FIR against the anchor under the PECA Act.

NCCIA officials reported filing 611 fraud cases, 320 harassment cases, and 10 cases against journalists. They also revealed that illegally obtained SIMs were being used for terrorism.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid complained of threats and harassment after a Senate speech, saying no one inquired about his situation.

The committee also learned that 372 illegal cases were filed under PECA in the provinces, despite recent amendments barring provinces from registering such cases. Officials stated that after the 2025 PECA amendment, such cases will be forwarded to NCCIA. Chairman Ali Zafar termed the cases illegal, leading to the formation of a sub-committee to address the issue.

During the meeting, journalist Tayyab Baloch also appeared. The chairman asked him to submit his demands in writing, noting that both sides would have to be heard.