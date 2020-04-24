Ramadan Mubarak: Celebrities wish love and goodness to everyone
Ramazan is almost here! Muslims across Pakistan are preparing for Islam’s holy month as Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday announced that the first roza in Pakistan will be on Saturday, April 25.
The moon for the holy month has been seen in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Singapore, the UAE, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Indian state of Karnataka and fasting will begin there from Friday (today).
A handful of celebrities and notable personalities have taken to social media to wish their fans and followers a blessed month. Here are a few of their messages.
Sajal Aly
Sonam Kapoor
Yasir Hussain
Ali Kazmi
View this post on Instagram
Ramazan Mubarak to all around the world 🌎! I was trying to explain to this lovely horse to keep social distancing and stay home, he just wasn’t getting it! May this blessed month bring much needed peace to your mind, body and soul at this time of uncertainty! It’s not where you pray, it’s how you pray, with pure intentions and a clean heart! Be kind to your fellow humans, stay home, stay safe and stay blessed!! Inshallah may the world heal soon! #ramazankareem2020 #ramazanmubarak🌙 #joy #peace #love #fasting #horse #pictureoftheday #ootd #adiliqbal #fayyazahmed #beach #seaviewkarachi #actor #film #tv #fashion #global
Justin Trudeau
Wishing a blessed Ramadan to Muslims observing the month at home this year. By coming together virtually, we’ll be able to stay connected and still honour the values at the heart of Islam - compassion, peace, and service to others. Ramadan Mubarak! https://t.co/sJg0aRUP0a pic.twitter.com/Bl2ESHvICH— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2020
Paulo Coehlo
رمضان مبارك— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) April 23, 2020
