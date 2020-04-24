Ramadan Mubarak: Celebrities wish love and goodness to everyone

Ramazan is almost here! Muslims across Pakistan are preparing for Islam’s holy month as Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday announced that the first roza in Pakistan will be on Saturday, April 25.

The moon for the holy month has been seen in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Singapore, the UAE, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Indian state of Karnataka and fasting will begin there from Friday (today).

A handful of celebrities and notable personalities have taken to social media to wish their fans and followers a blessed month. Here are a few of their messages.

Sajal Aly

Sonam Kapoor

Yasir Hussain

Ali Kazmi

Justin Trudeau

Paulo Coehlo

