Bushra Ansari addresses the backlash over viral dance clip

Legendary actress Bushra Ansari became the latest target of the moral brigade who spew hatered towards her since she was spotted dancing and having fun on a wedding.

The absurd accusations and criticism continued as the keyboards warrior age-shamed the 65 year old for dancing her heart out with singer Azaan Sami Khan at Sultana Siddiqui’s grandson Shahmir Shunaid’s wedding.

Responding to the merciless trolling, the Zebaish star has finally voiced out her stance regarding the controversy she is being associated with.

Turning to her Instgtam handle, Bushra clapped back at the trollers with a long note as she wrote, "I was in deep grief for the last three months and that loss is going to be in our hearts till our last breath. Two days ago, it was a family dholki and all my friends were there - insisting on me getting out of the stress and my sadness. Just tried to be part of her "khushi" and got up for two minutes with Azaan Sami Khan to participate in their happiness,"

A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

"But sad to see people's reaction. They just want to see us unhappy because we are famous and especially when somebody is over a certain age. How pathetic. I am telling you this is the best age to enjoy life when you are done with all your duties and Alhamdulillah I've achieved so much at this age. I don't have any regrets if I am over 60. So this cheap weapon of telling elders that you are old, and you have no right to be happy. Why not? I don't understand why young kids feel insecure about older people," she added.

"If this is the only flaw being old, please change your thinking or treat your parents the same way. My comment about Islam was just about respect for other religions. I am not answerable to any faceless trolls because they never leave anyone even after wearing hijab.", she concluded.

Amidst the backlash, Yasir Hussain and Atiqa Odo stepped forward defending the veteran actor. Backing Ansari, they spoke in her favour and requested the trollers to refrain from negative comments.

Ansari's sister Sumbul Shahid passed away in Lahore in May after battling Covid-19 for weeks.