BoP Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship reaches quarterfinals stage

As many as 24 matches were played on the second day of the Bank of Punjab Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship 2021, which entered the quarterfinals stage here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Monday.

In the boys U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Ali Jawad 6-0, 6-1, Bilal Asim beat Hamza Jawad 6-2, 6-1, Haider Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) beat Kamran Khan 6-1, 6-2, Ahtesham Arif beat Inam Qadir 6-0, 6-3, Uzair Khan beat Saeed Suleman 6-0, 6-0, Shaeel Durab beat Moavia Butt 6-2, 6-3 and Abdul Hanan Khan beat Nalain Abbas 6-4, 6-1.

In the boys U-16 pre-quarterfinals, Uzair Khan beat Shehryar Anees 7-6, 6-3, Bilal Asim beat Muneeb Majeed 6-0, 6-0, Shaeel Durab beat Abubakar Khalil 6-3, 6-1, Ahtesham Humayun beat Ahmad Nael 6-0, 6-2, Haider Ali Rizwan beat talented Asad Zaman 6-3, 6-2, Zaeem Ghafoor beat Inam Qadir 6-1, 7-6 and Abdul Hanan Khan beat Raja Mustafa 6-1, 6-1.

In the boys U-14 pre-quarterfinals, champion Asad Zaman beat Hashir Alam 4-1, 4-2, Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) beat Raja Mustafa 4-0, 4-0, Shehryar Anees beat Zain Saeed 4-0, 4-0, Omer Jawad beat Xeerak Mustafa 4-0, 4-1, Abubakar Khalil beat M Sohaan Noor 5-3, 4-2, Abdul Basit beat Aalay Husnain 4-0, 4-0, Eesa Bilal beat Talha Tarar 4-1, 4-1, Ahtesham Humayun beat Abdullah Pirzada 4-1, 4-0.

In the boys/girls U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Abubakar Talha (Wapda) beat M Shayan Afridi 4-1, 4-0, Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Harris Bajwa 4-0, 4-1, Omer Jawad beat Fajar Fayyaz 4-0, 4-0, Eesa Fahad beat Talha Tarar 5-3, 4-1, Nabeel Ali Qayum beat Inam Bari 4-0, 4-0, Hashir Alam beat Hajra 4-1, 4-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) beat XeerakMustafa 4-0, 4-0. The quarterfinals of different age group categories will be played on Tuesday.