Thousands administered with fake anti-Covid vaccine in India

06:06 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Thousands administered with fake anti-Covid vaccine in India
Share

India police have launched an investigation into a matter related to administration of fake vaccine against COVID-19 to thousands of people across the country battling with new strain of the virus.

A report published by international daily The New York Times said that dozens of people were arrested for injecting of salt water instead of vaccine at private vaccination centres in Mumbai.

Police also recovered $20,000 from the suspects including medical professionals who charged between $10 and $17 per dose of the vaccine.

The organisers have been booked under criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, a police officer told the publication.

More than 2,600 citizens visited the camps to receive dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured and marketed in India as Covishield.

Some of them became suspicious when they did not find the shots they received in the online portal of the government and when they found that the name of the hospitals did not match the names written on the vaccination certificate they were given by the organisers. 

Indian variant of coronavirus spreading rapidly ... 11:14 PM | 22 Jun, 2021

Israel on Monday registered the highest daily coronavirus infection rate in two months, with 125 people testing ...

More From This Category
Russian plane with 28 onboard crashes into Sea of ...
03:32 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Big Jake – World's tallest horse dies aged 20
02:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Life returns to Bagram Air Base as Afghan forces ...
11:32 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Taliban warns against NATO troops staying beyond ...
05:05 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar set the dance floor on ...
03:26 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
‘Deadlier than Delta’: New Covid variant ...
01:10 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Deepika Padukone's birthday wish for husband Ranveer Singh wins hearts
07:01 PM | 6 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr