HSA21 – Alizeh Shah’s wardrobe malfunction on stage stirs storm on social media

Pakistani star actress and model Alizeh Shah has been under fire over her revealing dress and 'not so energetic' performance at this year's Hum Style Awards.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress landed in trouble after her video of dance with Ali Zafar is making rounds on the internet. In the video, she can be seen taking a turn on stage to leave little to the imagination. That left social media into frenzy, with netizens sharing their opinions regarding the Hum Style Awards 2021 and the wardrobe choice that were opted for.

Netizens rushed to the comment section and criticised Alizeh Shah over her dance performance and wardrobe choice at the award show.

Here is the public reaction to the video:

Alizeh Shah also created a ruckus with her strapless black princess gown (her red carpet attire).

Besides her, other celebrities including Ali Xeeshan, Ayesha Omer and Amar Khan have received immense criticism from the internet warriors for wearing bold dresses during the award show.