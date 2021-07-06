Pakistani Twitter slams Hum Style Awards 2021 and calls for a ban

Lately, Hum Style Awards 2021 have been under scrutiny as it has gained widespread notoriety among the masses and fellow peers alike who have slammed the participants over poor fashion choices and lack of originality.

As the fiasco gets blown out of proportion, the latest development is that #BanHumStyleAwards has started trending on Twitter as the majority wants the award show to not go on-air.

The netizens are furious at the stars for promoting western culture under the name of fashion and Pakistani Twitter has been outpouring memes on celebrities' wardrobe choices at HSA 2021.

Here are some of the reactions:

#BanHumStyleAward self complexed busted with inferiority complex 3rd class artists of so called #lollywood has nothing to offer in the name of Art, but yes, they can offer you eroticism,seduction,lust, sexual frustration ON SCREEN & nudity,sex & illegal offsprings OFF SCREEN pic.twitter.com/szXNCsBEG1 — Tanya Ambreen (@AmbreenTanya) July 5, 2021

When you tryna copy Deepika Padukone but you end up looking like a dumpster fire#HumStyleAwards #HumStyleAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/cADw8Fn1it — Snookum???????????? (@thekhanfactor) July 4, 2021

A rainbow is a natural phenomenon that no one has propriety rights over. The LGBT movement, Hum TV or anyone can use it. Argument dismissed, besides South Asia and even the mighty Ottomans were open to LGBTs.#BanHumStyleAward https://t.co/ziCIiteG7v — Hammad F. Qambrani (@farisbaluch) July 6, 2021

If we want to save our civilization and culture, we have to adjust our priorities. We have made these ugly people stars. If we can make them stars, we can bring them down to earth. We must boycott these people until they stop their immorality#BanHumStyleAward pic.twitter.com/qadZBX6Hmy — Waqas Akhter ???? (@waqasakhter077) July 5, 2021

The internet is blazing with opinions regarding the 5th Hum Style Awards. Among the attendees were Urwa Hocane, Maya Ali, Aima Baig, Alizeh Shah, Ahmed Ali Butt, Adnan Siddiqui, Ayesha Omar and many more.