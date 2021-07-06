Pakistani Twitter slams Hum Style Awards 2021 and calls for a ban
Web Desk
03:07 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Pakistani Twitter slams Hum Style Awards 2021 and calls for a ban
Share

Lately, Hum Style Awards 2021 have been under scrutiny as it has gained widespread notoriety among the masses and fellow peers alike who have slammed the participants over poor fashion choices and lack of originality.

As the fiasco gets blown out of proportion, the latest development is that #BanHumStyleAwards has started trending on Twitter as the majority wants the award show to not go on-air.

The netizens are furious at the stars for promoting western culture under the name of fashion and Pakistani Twitter has been outpouring memes on celebrities' wardrobe choices at HSA 2021.

Here are some of the reactions:

The internet is blazing with opinions regarding the 5th Hum Style Awards. Among the attendees were Urwa Hocane, Maya Ali, Aima Baig, Alizeh Shah, Ahmed Ali Butt, Adnan Siddiqui, Ayesha Omar and many more.

Stars lambasted over wardrobe choices at HSA 2021 02:21 PM | 6 Jul, 2021

The internet is blazing with opinions regarding the 5th Hum Style Awards and the wardrobe choice that were opted for. ...

More From This Category
Stars lambasted over wardrobe choices at HSA 2021
02:21 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Karan Johar all set to announce new movie after ...
10:33 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Rahim Pardesi wishes second wife birthday in ...
07:46 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Meera's social media accounts hacked 'by her ...
07:23 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Meesha Shafi shares her two cents on Ali Zafar ...
06:43 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri reveal their wedding ...
05:21 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani Twitter slams Hum Style Awards 2021 and calls for a ban
03:07 PM | 6 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr