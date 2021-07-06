Saba Qamar's dreamy dance video goes viral
Web Desk
03:18 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Saba Qamar's dreamy dance video goes viral
The Lollywood queen Saba Qamar is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse.

Apart from her flawless acting skills and strong onscreen presence, the Baaghi star has a huge fan following that are die-hard followers of her beauty and style.

Keeping up with her streak of panache and style statements, Saba's recent viral video is wrecking a storm on the internet as she showcases her inner diva with killer dance moves.

Needless to say, the Hindi Medium star channels dreamy filmy vibes to the perfection in the video.

All dressed up in a stunning traditional attire, the 33-year-old looks drop-dead gorgeous as she grooves to the melodious tune.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

