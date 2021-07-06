Rabia Anum blessed with a baby boy
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Rabia Anum blessed with a baby boy
Share

Congratulations are in order as acclaimed Pakistani news anchor Rabia Anum has given birth to a baby boy. 

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rabia broke the happy news to the world as she was ecstatic to welcome the little bundle of joy.

Anum penned a note of gratitude alongside a beautiful portrait of herself and her husband Obaid. 

 “4 Years of Togetherness and 4th Year of Celebrating the two amazing things Together, Your Birthday and Our Nikkah BUT this time Allah taa’la had better plans for us and he made it so so so Special with Another Most Wonderful Reason, the most Precious Gift that Allah has given us after Anabia” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rabia Anum (@rabiaanumobaid)

Further, she added, “Me and Obaid are Now Parents of a Baby Boy Alhamdullilah. Please Remember the Family in Your Prayers”, added Rabia Anum.

Rabia is a popular face in the news business as she has worked at renowned news channels like ARY News and GEO. Back in 2017, she tied the knot and was later blessed with a daughter Anabia. 

Rabia Anum flays Iman Aly for calling herself ... 02:28 PM | 10 Jun, 2021

Pakistani supermodel and actress Iman Aly has caused a furore among the masses as she used ‘khusra’ as a ...

More From This Category
Saba Qamar's dreamy dance video goes viral
03:18 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Pakistani Twitter slams Hum Style Awards 2021 and ...
03:07 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Stars lambasted over wardrobe choices at HSA 2021
02:21 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Karan Johar all set to announce new movie after ...
10:33 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Rahim Pardesi wishes second wife birthday in ...
07:46 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Meera's social media accounts hacked 'by her ...
07:23 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rabia Anum blessed with a baby boy
04:00 PM | 6 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr