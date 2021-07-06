Rabia Anum blessed with a baby boy
Congratulations are in order as acclaimed Pakistani news anchor Rabia Anum has given birth to a baby boy.
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rabia broke the happy news to the world as she was ecstatic to welcome the little bundle of joy.
Anum penned a note of gratitude alongside a beautiful portrait of herself and her husband Obaid.
“4 Years of Togetherness and 4th Year of Celebrating the two amazing things Together, Your Birthday and Our Nikkah BUT this time Allah taa’la had better plans for us and he made it so so so Special with Another Most Wonderful Reason, the most Precious Gift that Allah has given us after Anabia” she wrote.
Further, she added, “Me and Obaid are Now Parents of a Baby Boy Alhamdullilah. Please Remember the Family in Your Prayers”, added Rabia Anum.
Rabia is a popular face in the news business as she has worked at renowned news channels like ARY News and GEO. Back in 2017, she tied the knot and was later blessed with a daughter Anabia.
