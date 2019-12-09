This Pakistani makeup artist's transformation into Deepika Padukone is literally jaw-dropping!

LAHORE- Makeup artist and stylist, Shoaib Khan is a talented artist; one look at his Instagram account will tell you that. He has been on our radar ever since he transformed into Maleficent and paid a heart-warming tribute to Noor Jehan. We still can't get enough of his impressive creations.

Now, Khan has recreated another stunning look, this time transforming himself into the one and only Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone .

The stylist has depicted the actor's timeless look her popular debut film Bajirao Mastani.

Khan took to Instagram to share the unrecognizable look. He also wrote a heartfelt tribute to Padukone for ‘having a prominent impact on his life.’

“In my journey I have made a lot of mentors. I have been blessed enough to meet them and be inspired by them. But there is this one person whom I have never met but she has left a prominent impact over my mind and my souls and that person is Deepika Padukone ,” Khan wrote.

“Before I started creating this makeover I was nervous and I am someone who is usually not nervous rather over confident with what I do since I believe in myself so much. I was nervous over the fact that would I be able to pull this off? Would I be able to do justice to her beauty?”

Khan concluded his tribute to the Bollywood actor with a touching statement. “I really really hope that I have done justice to this beauty with brains in my most recent and most thoughtful make over. This ones for you my queen of Bollywood I hope this reaches you and delights you.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more updates!