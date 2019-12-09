This Pakistani makeup artist's transformation into Deepika Padukone is literally jaw-dropping!
Share
LAHORE- Makeup artist and stylist, Shoaib Khan is a talented artist; one look at his Instagram account will tell you that. He has been on our radar ever since he transformed into Maleficent and paid a heart-warming tribute to Noor Jehan. We still can't get enough of his impressive creations.
View this post on Instagram
Growing up in the era of PTV one could not help but be mesmerised not only just by the most melodious voice you will ever hear but a true comprehension of beauty of Maleeka-e-tarannum *Madam Noor Jehan* I still remember watching her on TV and feeling star struck in an instant. This is my attempt to send a tribute to this everlasting symbol of beauty , I hope you all like it #shoaibkhan #shoiabkhanmua #mua #noorjahan #melody #queen #makeuplover #transformationalmakeup #artistsoninstagram #artists #makeuaddict #makeupjunkie #pakistaniartist #pakistanimakeupartist #makeupartistsworldwide. See story for video photography by @glamstudio.photography
Now, Khan has recreated another stunning look, this time transforming himself into the one and only Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone .
The stylist has depicted the actor's timeless look her popular debut film Bajirao Mastani.
Khan took to Instagram to share the unrecognizable look. He also wrote a heartfelt tribute to Padukone for ‘having a prominent impact on his life.’
“In my journey I have made a lot of mentors. I have been blessed enough to meet them and be inspired by them. But there is this one person whom I have never met but she has left a prominent impact over my mind and my souls and that person is Deepika Padukone ,” Khan wrote.
View this post on Instagram
In this modern era of beauty apps and filtered images there is always that one person who stands out tall and create their own aura with an astounding and prominent features that reflect in their personality. In my personal journey of becoming a makeup artist I have seen a lot of ups and downs the society pressure and not to miss out the ^what ifs^ , in such journeys you always look out for finding inspirations , something that pushes you , makes you keep going forward something that keeps you inspired. In my journey I have made a lot of mentors. I have been blessed enough to meet them and be inspired by them. But there is this one person whom I have never met but she has left a prominent impact over my mind and my souls and that person is Deepika Padukone. Before I started creating this makeover I was nervous and iam someone who is usually not nervous rather over confident with what I do since I believe in myself so much. I was nervous over the fact that would I be able to pull this off? Would I be able to do justice to her beauty? I researched more and more every night looking deep into her numerous looks and still couldn’t gather the kind of confidence that was required to pull this off until one fine night where I saw a video of her quoting this beautiful rather soulful line *To me, the body and soul are one* It was at this moment that I realised that this is exactly what I need to do in order to bring out the perfect makeover. I really really hope that I have done justice to this beauty with brains in my most recent and most thoughtful make over. This ones for you my queen of Bollywood I hope this reaches you and delights you. Thank you for making me a better person without even meeting me , that is the kind of impact you have on your fans ! @deepikapadukone photography @glamstudio.photography #deepikapadukone #deepika #deepikapadukonefan #deepikaranveer #gabrielgeorgiou #sandhyashekar #shoaibkhan #shoaibkhanmua #mua #pakistanimakeupartist #pakistanimakeup #artist #makeuplover #makeupaddict #transformation #makeuptransformation #bollywood #bollywoodactresses #deewanimastani #bajiraomastani #mastanibai #beautiful #beauty
“Before I started creating this makeover I was nervous and I am someone who is usually not nervous rather over confident with what I do since I believe in myself so much. I was nervous over the fact that would I be able to pull this off? Would I be able to do justice to her beauty?”
Khan concluded his tribute to the Bollywood actor with a touching statement. “I really really hope that I have done justice to this beauty with brains in my most recent and most thoughtful make over. This ones for you my queen of Bollywood I hope this reaches you and delights you.”
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more updates!
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
-
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019