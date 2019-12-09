This Pakistani makeup artist's transformation into Deepika Padukone is literally jaw-dropping!

03:35 PM | 9 Dec, 2019
This Pakistani makeup artist's transformation into Deepika Padukone is literally jaw-dropping!
Share

LAHORE- Makeup artist and stylist, Shoaib Khan is a talented artist; one look at his Instagram account will tell you that. He has been on our radar ever since he transformed into Maleficent and paid a heart-warming tribute to Noor Jehan. We still can't get enough of his impressive creations.

Now, Khan has recreated another stunning look, this time transforming himself into the one and only Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone .

The stylist has depicted the actor's timeless look her popular debut film Bajirao Mastani.

Khan took to Instagram to share the unrecognizable look. He also wrote a heartfelt tribute to Padukone for ‘having a prominent impact on his life.’

“In my journey I have made a lot of mentors. I have been blessed enough to meet them and be inspired by them. But there is this one person whom I have never met but she has left a prominent impact over my mind and my souls and that person is Deepika Padukone ,” Khan wrote.

View this post on Instagram

In this modern era of beauty apps and filtered images there is always that one person who stands out tall and create their own aura with an astounding and prominent features that reflect in their personality. In my personal journey of becoming a makeup artist I have seen a lot of ups and downs the society pressure and not to miss out the ^what ifs^ , in such journeys you always look out for finding inspirations , something that pushes you , makes you keep going forward something that keeps you inspired. In my journey I have made a lot of mentors. I have been blessed enough to meet them and be inspired by them. But there is this one person whom I have never met but she has left a prominent impact over my mind and my souls and that person is Deepika Padukone. Before I started creating this makeover I was nervous and iam someone who is usually not nervous rather over confident with what I do since I believe in myself so much. I was nervous over the fact that would I be able to pull this off? Would I be able to do justice to her beauty? I researched more and more every night looking deep into her numerous looks and still couldn’t gather the kind of confidence that was required to pull this off until one fine night where I saw a video of her quoting this beautiful rather soulful line *To me, the body and soul are one* It was at this moment that I realised that this is exactly what I need to do in order to bring out the perfect makeover. I really really hope that I have done justice to this beauty with brains in my most recent and most thoughtful make over. This ones for you my queen of Bollywood I hope this reaches you and delights you. Thank you for making me a better person without even meeting me , that is the kind of impact you have on your fans ! @deepikapadukone photography @glamstudio.photography #deepikapadukone #deepika #deepikapadukonefan #deepikaranveer #gabrielgeorgiou #sandhyashekar #shoaibkhan #shoaibkhanmua #mua #pakistanimakeupartist #pakistanimakeup #artist #makeuplover #makeupaddict #transformation #makeuptransformation #bollywood #bollywoodactresses #deewanimastani #bajiraomastani #mastanibai #beautiful #beauty

A post shared by Shoaib Khan (@khanshoaib.thestylist) on

“Before I started creating this makeover I was nervous and I am someone who is usually not nervous rather over confident with what I do since I believe in myself so much. I was nervous over the fact that would I be able to pull this off? Would I be able to do justice to her beauty?”

Khan concluded his tribute to the Bollywood actor with a touching statement. “I really really hope that I have done justice to this beauty with brains in my most recent and most thoughtful make over. This ones for you my queen of Bollywood I hope this reaches you and delights you.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more updates!

More From This Category
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line
02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree
01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The ...
01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Mahira Khan shares screen with Riz Ahmed, Cate ...
12:16 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Imran Abbas shares a heartfelt post over his ...
02:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr