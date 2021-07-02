Saba Qamar is the ultimate 'lady crush' of this Indian actress
Superstar Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry considering her impressive resume.
An actor par excellence, her craft has won appreciation in Pakistan and India. Moreover, the Cheekh star has established that she can breathe life in every character that she plays.
The time around, Qamar gets lauded by Indian television actress Falaq Naaz. While complimenting the artist of a neighbouring country seems challenging given the political tension, Naaz took to her Instagram handle and revealed that the Hindi Medium star is her lady crush.
Naaz was replying to her ask me session where she opened up about her ultimate lady crush.
Earlier, veteran Simi Raheel gushed over how good it felt to receive praise from the Bollywood legend Lever, an artist she truly admired.
On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.
