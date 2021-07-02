PM Imran lauds FBR for ‘historic’ tax collection

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday lauded the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for collecting "historic level of tax revenues" during the outgoing fiscal year.

The prime minister said that the performance of the FBR is a testimony to the economic revival brought about by his government's policies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter and wrote, "I commend efforts of FBR in achieving historic level of tax revenues of Rs.4732 bn in 2020-21 - exceeding target of Rs 4691 bn & 18% higher than last year."

The FBR went over its tax collection target of Rs4,691bn for the fiscal year 2020-21 and managed to collect Rs4,725bn.

But the FBR didn’t manage to meet its initially envisaged tax collection target of Rs4,963 billion for 2020-21, which was revised downward to Rs4,691 billion in line with the IMF agreement.

Tax collections increased by 18.2% during the financial year, FBR sources told the newspaper.

Last year, the FBR had collected revenue amounting to Rs3997bn.