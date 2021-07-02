PM Imran lauds FBR for ‘historic’ tax collection
Web Desk
02:38 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
PM Imran lauds FBR for ‘historic’ tax collection
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday lauded the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for collecting "historic level of tax revenues" during the outgoing fiscal year.

The prime minister said that the performance of the FBR is a testimony to the economic revival brought about by his government's policies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter and wrote, "I commend efforts of FBR in achieving historic level of tax revenues of Rs.4732 bn in 2020-21 - exceeding target of Rs 4691 bn & 18% higher than last year."

The FBR went over its tax collection target of Rs4,691bn for the fiscal year 2020-21 and managed to collect Rs4,725bn.

But the FBR didn’t manage to meet its initially envisaged tax collection target of Rs4,963 billion for 2020-21, which was revised downward to Rs4,691 billion in line with the IMF agreement.

Tax collections increased by 18.2% during the financial year, FBR sources told the newspaper.

Last year, the FBR had collected revenue amounting to Rs3997bn.

More From This Category
Pakistan revokes ban on TikTok
03:17 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Former Sindh CM Arbab Ghulam Rahim joins PTI
11:04 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
Army Chief General Bajwa backs govt's decision to ...
10:36 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
Zulfi Bukhari wins first round of defamation case ...
09:23 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
Covid-19 takes 24 more lives in Pakistan
08:35 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
At least two FC troops injured in Quetta blast
09:40 PM | 1 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar is the ultimate 'lady crush' of this Indian actress
02:08 PM | 2 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr