Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar booked over Taliban-RSS remarks

Known Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar is facing legal troubles as an FIR has been registered against him for comparison between the Hindu organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh (RSS) and the Taliban.

According to Indian media, a lawyer from Mumbai Santosh Dubey has registered an FIR against Javed Akhtar for his remark regarding RSS and the Taliban.

The case has been registered against the 76-year-old actor as Dubey in his notice claimed that by making such statements, Akhtar committed an offence under IPC Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation).

Earlier, Akhtar who is a former Parliamentarian had compared the Taliban with the RSS during a television appearance.

“Just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu Rashtra. These people are of the same mindset — be it Muslim, Christian, Jews or Hindus.”

He further added, “Of course, the Taliban is barbaric, and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same.”

As Javed Akhtar drew parallels between the Taliban and Hindu extremists, his statement caused an uproar.