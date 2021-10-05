Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s new honeymoon video goes viral

Newlyweds celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have jetted to Dubai for the next leg of their honeymoon and are documenting their precious moments enthusiastically.

The much-in-love couple has been making their fan following gush over their adorable photos from their honeymoon.

Turning to their Instagram handle, the spectacular duo shared PDA packed pictures of their vacations.

The couple continues to exude couple-goals to the world as they vacation in style. The duo is excitedly making their fans a part of their trip by dropping sneak peeks.

The newlyweds, who arrived in Dubai from the Maldives, watched the James Bond film on Monday and shared adorable photos and video clips from the cinema.

Earlier, Khan and Ikram tied the knot on September 10 alongside a reception on September 12.

The star-studded wedding was a fabulous affair and the guest list included some famous celebrities who were spotted mingling with the happy couple.